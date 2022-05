During Tuesday's police commission meeting, the senior staff at the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they can't begin towing RVs that have lined the streets because there is no place to store them.At the meeting, LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino said that while the city has 18 official police garages, the only one that can store large vehicles like RVs is already at full capacity. "One of the things the department is working on is safe sites for these vehicles," he said. The city has been looking for ways to solve this issue after they lifted the pandemic-era ban on towing over...

MARINA DEL REY, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO