Breaking: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold & Mohamed Salah Shortlisted For PFA Fans' Player Of The Year

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have been shortlisted for the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award.

Both players have enjoyed incredible seasons for the Reds who have already won both domestic cups and are still chasing Premier League and Champions League glory.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold has been his team's primary playmaker contributing 19 assists and scoring two goals.

Egyptian Salah has also been in fantastic form scoring 30 goals and assisting on 16 occasions with many claiming he is now the best player in the world.

The two Liverpool players are joined on the shortlist by Declan Rice (West Ham), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden (both Manchester City) with the winner due to be announced on May 31st.

Liverpool players have won this award over the last two seasons with Salah picking up the prestigious prize for his efforts during the last campaign and Sadio Mane the year before.

You can vote for Alexander-Arnold and Salah by clicking on the link here .

