This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 3,864 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 306 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. John the Baptist Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in St. John the Baptist Parish stands at 424 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, St. John the Baptist Parish ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 424 184 23,392 10,163 2 St. James Parish, LA 361 77 25,725 5,494 3 St. Tammany Parish, LA 338 851 27,452 69,205 4 Jefferson Parish, LA 308 1,342 25,310 110,176 5 Orleans Parish, LA 285 1,109 22,244 86,672 6 St. Charles Parish, LA 275 145 25,161 13,266 7 St. Bernard Parish, LA 243 111 23,892 10,917 8 Plaquemines Parish, LA 193 45 26,620 6,222

