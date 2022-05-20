ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Claiborne; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Webster, southwestern Claiborne, north central Bienville and central Bossier Parishes through 415 AM CDT At 333 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Cotton Valley to 6 miles northeast of Eastwood to near Doyline to 8 miles south of Haughton. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Minden, Haughton, Sibley, Cotton Valley, Sarepta, Doyline, Dubberly, Dixie Inn, Heflin, Shongaloo, Eastwood, Evergreen, Leton, Curtis, Fillmore, Koran, Gilark, Noles Landing, Ivan and Lake Bistineau North. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bell, Bosque, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Collin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Brown; Burnet; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Collin; Comanche; Concho; Coryell; Crockett; Dallas; Delta; Eastland; Edwards; Ellis; Erath; Fannin; Fisher; Gillespie; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Irion; Johnson; Kaufman; Kerr; Kimble; Lamar; Lampasas; Llano; Mason; McCulloch; McLennan; Menard; Mills; Navarro; Nolan; Rains; Real; Rockwall; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Somervell; Sterling; Sutton; Tarrant; Taylor; Tom Green; Val Verde; Van Zandt SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELL BOSQUE BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN COLLIN COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL CROCKETT DALLAS DELTA EASTLAND EDWARDS ELLIS ERATH FANNIN FISHER GILLESPIE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL HOOD HOPKINS HUNT IRION JOHNSON KAUFMAN KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LLANO MASON MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MENARD MILLS NAVARRO NOLAN RAINS REAL ROCKWALL RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER SOMERVELL STERLING SUTTON TARRANT TAYLOR TOM GREEN VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT
BELL COUNTY, TX

