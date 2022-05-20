Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Claiborne; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Webster, southwestern Claiborne, north central Bienville and central Bossier Parishes through 415 AM CDT At 333 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Cotton Valley to 6 miles northeast of Eastwood to near Doyline to 8 miles south of Haughton. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Minden, Haughton, Sibley, Cotton Valley, Sarepta, Doyline, Dubberly, Dixie Inn, Heflin, Shongaloo, Eastwood, Evergreen, Leton, Curtis, Fillmore, Koran, Gilark, Noles Landing, Ivan and Lake Bistineau North. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO