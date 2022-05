NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: People prepare to enter the Q train at the Church Avenue subway station on April 13, 2022 in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City. A manhunt is underway for a gunman who shot 10 people, critically injuring five on the N train during Tuesdays morning rush hour. The suspect wore a gas mask and tossed smoke grenades on the floor before firing 33 shots before leaving the scene. At least 13 other commuters suffered injuries due to smoke inhalation, falls, and panic attacks. The police on Tuesday evening named a "person of interest" in the mass shooting and believe that they have found his personal belongings left on the train that includes a Glock 9-millimeter handgun and a key to a U-Haul van. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

