NE Ga police blotter: conviction, sentencing in child molestation case in Hall Co

Korentheus Bailey is convicted on child molestation charges: a Hall County judge sentenced the 32 year-old Flowery Branch man to 30 years in prison, his punishment for molesting a 10 year-old girl in a case that dates back to the fall of 2020.

There were no serious injuries in a Thursday school bus accident in Hall County: the Georgia State Patrol says a car hit the bus in Winder Highway in Hall County.

A man from White County gets a 10-year prison sentence in Hall County: John Brown was convicted in a 2017 bank robbery in Hall County.

A Lumpkin County man gets a life sentence for a murder in Habersham County: it’s life without the possibility of parole for 32 year-old Jeremy Chastain. The Dahlonega man was convicted in the 2020 beating death of 43 year-old girlfriend Alecia Stover.

