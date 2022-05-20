ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: conviction, sentencing in child molestation case in Hall Co

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhOVW_0fkZHy5Q00
Korentheus Bailey

Korentheus Bailey is convicted on child molestation charges: a Hall County judge sentenced the 32 year-old Flowery Branch man to 30 years in prison, his punishment for molesting a 10 year-old girl in a case that dates back to the fall of 2020.

There were no serious injuries in a Thursday school bus accident in Hall County: the Georgia State Patrol says a car hit the bus in Winder Highway in Hall County.

A man from White County gets a 10-year prison sentence in Hall County: John Brown was convicted in a 2017 bank robbery in Hall County.

A Lumpkin County man gets a life sentence for a murder in Habersham County: it’s life without the possibility of parole for 32 year-old Jeremy Chastain. The Dahlonega man was convicted in the 2020 beating death of 43 year-old girlfriend Alecia Stover.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Two Hall County men arrested for methamphetamine trafficking

Two Hall County men were arrested Monday after authorities found them in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. The Hall County Sheriff's Office told AccessWDUN Daniel Garcia-Delgado, 27, and Sigifriedo Penaloza-Duarte, 29, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Agents with the...
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Canton subdivision

CANTON, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Canton early Wednesday morning. Officials with the Canton Police Department say the shooting happened after 2:15 a.m. on the 700 block fo Midway Avenue. According to police, officers responded to...
CANTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Police Blotter#Child Molestation#County Judge#Violent Crime#Ne Ga#The Georgia State Patrol#Cox Media Group
nowhabersham.com

Father arrested in shooting at Mt. Airy church

New details are emerging about the events surrounding a shooting at a church in Mt. Airy Wednesday morning. The incident on the property of Central Alliance Church happened across the street from the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy and Habersham Central High School. While officials stress it was not school-related, the schools were placed on lockdown and the heavy police presence had the community on edge in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab at Cobb County gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted smash-and-grab at a Cobb County Texaco gas station. According to investigators,, the unidentified thieves allegedly drove a pick-up truck through the front of the store and attempted to remove the ATM, which was found at the scene near the front door. Heavy damage was visible to the front and inside of the store.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Tunnel Hill teen exposed himself to several women in Dalton, say police

DALTON, Ga. — A 19-year-old Tunnel Hill man exposed himself to several several women in three separate incidents going back to February, according to the Dalton Police Department. Police arrested Craig Allen Barton on Monday. That arrest came after an incident on Sunday at the Citgo gas station on...
DALTON, GA
sky21.com

Man Arrested for Causing Disturbance at Hospital

Tyler Colt Willingham, 27 of Rome, was arrested at Advent Redmond Hospital after causing a disruption. Police stated that Willingham yelled obscenities around other occupants of the hospital. He is also accused of charging at another person resulting I them being knocked to the ground. The victim suffered visible injuries from the attack.
ROME, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy