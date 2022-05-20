ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'It's frustrating.' Metro Detroit housing market continues to be tough for buyers

By Alicia Smith
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aT6rL_0fkZHxCh00

If you're looking for a house, chances are you've made multiple offers and still may not have found anything. On top of that, prices keep going up.

But, could the housing market be cooling off a bit? I asked Jeanette Schneider, the President of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan, what she expects to see when it comes to home prices this summer.

"I see them going up, and I see them going up by smaller percentages. I guess some of that some of it's going to depend on how much more the Fed moves interest rates," Schneider said.

Home sale prices in metro Detroit are up 8% over last year, according to the latest RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan housing report.

In our area, Livingston County saw the largest jump in home prices – up 12.3%, followed by Macomb County with prices up 11.4% compared to April of last year.

The City of Detroit had the biggest increase with median home prices up nearly 20% over last year.

That's great news for sellers who are seeing their home values increasing, but tough for home buyers in a market dealing with low inventory.

Schneider said if the Federal Reserve raises rates again, as it has indicated it will, that will have an impact.

“Some buyers are going to be priced out of the market. Some buyers are going to have to adjust what they what they look for," she said. "I think we're going to also start to see buyers offering more close to asking [price] than wildly over asking price.”

Nicole Rivera of Davisburg is a first-time homebuyer. She said her experience has been frustrating.

The wife and mother of four has been looking for a home around the Clarkston area since January. She said there will be 5-to-10 other offers on houses they bid on.

Also, her husband is a veteran, so they are pre-approved for a VA-backed purchase loan with no down payment requirement. But the bidding wars keep driving up the price.

“Like $25,000-to-$40,000 over. It's like, how is anybody supposed to be getting anything with that?" Rivera said.

According to Schneider, there are also more foreclosures on the market than what we've seen over the past couple of years, but much of it is from a backlog of what was in the system before the pandemic hit and before the federal foreclosure moratorium.

"Do you feel like you're going to be able to find something before the end of the summer?" I asked Rivera.

" No, no. But we're we're going to keep looking," she said.

Rivera also said her family is considering cutting down on their "must-have" list — instead of a 3-bedroom-2-bath house looking for a 3-bedroom-1-bath or 1-and-a-half-bath house.

Schneider recommends that you refine your list of "must-haves," get pre-qualified for a mortgage so you can move quickly (and know what you can afford), and consider offering the seller an extra two weeks or a month in the home after closing if they need time to figure out their next move.

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

Report: Evictions pushing residents out of Detroit, costing the city

A new report found evictions are pushing people out of Detroit. The report was commission by The Rocket Community Fund and done by Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm. It examined the impact of a Detroit Eviction Defense Fund which would provide lawyers for low-income residents who could...
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Low-Income Black Tenants In Detroit Facing Eviction Can Apply For $12 Million In Legal Help

Black renters in Detroit will be among the largest beneficiaries of a new $13 million investment fund to help them from being evicted. The Gilbert Family Foundation announced it would provide the money to the Detroit Eviction Defense Fund. That fund will deploy $4 million into the United Community Housing Coalition (UCHC), Michigan Legal Services, and Lakeshore Legal Aid. The nonprofits will provide Detroit renters facing eviction with legal representation for eviction proceedings.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Third Most Overpriced City in the U.S.

It’s a wild ride for the housing market right now, and prices keep going up. Now that interest rates are also going up, chances are the market will finally cool off a little bit, but only time will tell if it makes a significant difference or not. I’m always watching the market, because I would like to buy my first home someday soon- or at least someday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

7 Recent Southeast Michigan Restaurant Openings to Know

So many openings, so little time. That’s why Eater Detroit keeps track of them here at the Opening Report. Know of a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or bakery that should be added to this list? Send the details to detroit@eater.com. May 2022. DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A restaurant with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
Macomb County, MI
Business
City
Davisburg, MI
County
Livingston County, MI
County
Macomb County, MI
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Livingston County, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit News

LeDuff: This is Detroit's top problem, and it's not getting any better

It is as predictable as the barn swallows returning to Charlevoix. When springtime arrives in downtown Detroit, gunfire comes back in play. The shooting season runs from late spring through early summer. If proof be needed, consider that five people were shot in downtown the weekend before last — two...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Foreclosure#Fed#The Federal Reserve
The Detroit Free Press

Black Caucus Foundation announces $40 million initiative for Black contractors

Black contractors in Michigan can participate in a $40 million initiative that will give them access to capital at a low cost. As a part of what is called the Capital and Cash Flow Program, $10 million is readily available to contractors in Detroit. The initiative is led by the Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan in partnership with DRI Fund, ProFinCo and Crowdz. Together, the organizations and entities plan to increase sustainability and scalability for contractors when it comes to access to capital.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Abandoned Old Apartment Building, Downtown Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the gallery below are photos of an apartment building that was left to rot and decay just a minute or two from downtown Detroit. The Renaissance Center is plain in sight, Comerica Park is just around the corner. Ford Field, Little Caesar's Arena, Greek Town and many other landmarks surround this once-upon-a-time building.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Drowning in Dues: The Cost of Water for Communities of Color

The federal government plans to invest billions of dollars into fixing Michigan’s aging water infrastructure, while at the same time the cost of water rates for Michigan residents continues to rise. The impact of having access to affordable, clean drinking water is especially felt in communities of color across the state like Flint, Bentor Harbor and Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will still get an additional $95 in May to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office. “Michiganders will...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
The Grand Rapids Press

Stores left holes in Michigan malls, then came Black entrepreneurs

Darrell Gordon was 12 years old when started cutting hair. The self-taught son of a Muskegon hairdresser was in middle school when he started making $50 a week on $5 haircuts. After 16 years of honing his craft, Gordon now owns a barbershop inside the Lakes Mall where clippers buzz next door to an Auntie Anne’s and across the hall from a comic book store.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan woman says she was charged 18 times for groceries at Meijer

LAPEER, Mich. — A Michigan woman from Lapeer County was charged 18 times for a $119 purchase from Meijer on Sunday, totaling over $2,000 on her credit card. The extra charges happened due to an error with Meijer's credit and debit card readers, causing customers to be charged additionally once or twice, or in Kaila Gormley's case, 17 times.
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy