Charleston, SC

United Community Bank Welcomes Thomas Black as Portfolio Specialist

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharleston, S.C. – May 17, 2022 – United Community Bank is pleased to welcome banker Thomas Black to its team as Portfolio Specialist in Charleston, S.C. In this role, Black will analyze and underwrite business loans for the Charleston market, manage an existing portfolio of loans, and assist in revenue-maximizing...

Charleston Home Watch earns fourth-year accreditation from the National Home Watch Association

CHARLESTON, SC—Charleston Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org). Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.
Holder Properties Welcomes Total Quality Logistics to Marshside at Nowell Creek Village

CHARLESTON, SC – May 20, 2022: Holder Properties, Inc. is proud to announce that Total Quality Logistics (TQL), one of the largest third-party logistics firms in North America, has leased 40,589 SF of office space at Marshside, Charleston’s newest waterfront office located in Nowell Creek Village on Daniel Island. “TQL is one of the fastest growing companies in our region, so we are thrilled to have them as a tenant at Marshside and as a part of the Nowell Creek Village community,” said Billy Cooke, Principal and Head of Leasing at Holder Properties. "The size of this deal is extremely impressive for Charleston's class-A office market and is a testament to our business plan for Marshside. When renovations are complete later this summer, Marshside will provide an office product that helps employers recruit employees and foster collaboration and innovation."
David Caughran Named a Roper St. Francis Foundation Fellow

CHARLESTON, SC (May 17, 2022) – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is pleased to announce that David Caughran, an associate in the firm’s Charleston office, has graduated from the Roper St. Francis Foundation Fellows Program. Through the 2021-2022 Fellows Program, eighteen participants met leading staff and physicians and took...
AgentOwned Realty Adds Amy Lee Barresi to Mt. Pleasant Team

MT. PLEASANT, S.C., May 2022—Amy Lee Barresi has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Mount Pleasant office at 824 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. A South Carolina native and University of South Carolina alumnus, Amy has 10 years’ experience selling homes. In this time, she has developed an understanding of the importance of communication among all parties involved and how each real estate transaction is different. Having become a skilled negotiator and market expert, Amy has led buyer and seller transactions and helped clients with national and international relocations.
