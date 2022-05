A hair salon in Lansing, Michigan is taking a stand and charging all genders the same price for services. This shouldn't be news. This shouldn't be a big deal at all. Unfortunately, it is. Many products and services are priced higher for women. Don't believe me? Go look at disposable razors. If they're pink they cost more. When you look at the average cost of a haircut, you'll find a dramatic gap between how much a woman pays compared to how much a man pays for the same service. According to youprobablyneedahaircut.com there's nearly a $30 gap on the National average,

LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO