CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You otter pay attention to this update: The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has added two North American river otters to its wildlife center. The otters, named Atticus and Emmett, arrived at the museum on May 11 from their former home of Louisiana, according to a press release. The five-year-old otters join the museum’s other two river otters Linus and Calvin in their exhibit at the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO