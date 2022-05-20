ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Echols by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atkinson, Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Coffee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willacoochee, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglas and Willacoochee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Bryan; Chatham; Effingham; Liberty; Long; McIntosh The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Bryan County in southeastern Georgia Liberty County in southeastern Georgia McIntosh County in southeastern Georgia Effingham County in southeastern Georgia Chatham County in southeastern Georgia Long County in southeastern Georgia Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 605 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ellabell to McIntosh to near Tibet, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Hinesville, Pooler, Bluffton, Richmond Hill, Tybee Island, Darien, Tibet, Bellinger Hill Area, Savannah International Airport, Fort Stewart, Wilmington Island, Fort Pulaski National Monument, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah and Coffee Bluff. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 147 and 168. I-516 between mile markers 3 and 9. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 10. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 50 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bleckley, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Columbia, Dodge, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bleckley; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Columbia; Dodge; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Lincoln; McDuffie; Montgomery; Pulaski; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLECKLEY BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER COLUMBIA DODGE EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LINCOLN MCDUFFIE MONTGOMERY PULASKI RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TELFAIR TOOMBS TREUTLEN WARREN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA

