Truck Driver Testifies in Atwal DUI Trial

MODESTO, CA – The trial of Manpreet Atwal, charged with a felony under the influence/DUI about five years ago, proceeded here in Stanislaus County Superior Court Thursday. Thursday, the defense brought in a 65-year-old truck driver and witness who called 911 at the scene of Atwal’s automobile accident five years...
At about 12:33 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and Geer Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, whose identity is currently...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out.
California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say.
Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.
Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. Detectives from MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the shooting of 39-year-old Robert Otero of Modesto. Robert was shot on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way. When officers arrived in the area, they located Robert down in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but Robert succumbed to his injuries.
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ) — Merced Police continue looking for the person who robbed Five Star Burger Tuesday night. Police Officers recieved a call of an armed robbery at 5-Star Burger on Yosemite Parkway in Merced. When Officers arrived, witnesses say a man wearing a black hooded sweater and mask...
At Least Three Injured in DUI Crash near Whitmore Avenue. The incident happened on May 19th, at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Whitmore Avenue. An officer noticed a Hyundai Accent traveling southbound on Mitchell Road at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the driver, according to reports.
At about 8:13 pm Tuesday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense in progress near the intersection of Yale Avenue and Georgetown Avenue, Turlock, after the occupants of two vehicles were believed to be shooting at each other. Reports were that the two vehicles involved...
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during an argument at an apartment complex last week in Merced. Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, officers from the Merced Police Department were called out to an apartment complex on Main Street for a report of a shooting. […]
A two-vehicle accident on SR-99 in the Modesto area occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, May 19, 2022. The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. along the northbound lanes of State Route 99 near the Mitchell Road onramp. Details on the Two-Vehicle Accident on SR-99 in Modesto. The California Highway...
A fatal rollover crash near Oakdale Road was reported by the Modesto Police Department on the early morning of Sunday, May 22, 2022. The incident took place on Briggsmore Avenue in the vicinity of Oakdale Road at around 1:15 a.m. and was said to have involved one vehicle. Details on...
MODESTO, CA – Albert Kiryakos was in Stanislaus County Superior Court Monday for his preliminary hearing on felony charges of inflicting great bodily harm onto an elder. As the prosecution began to present probable cause for the case against Kiryakos to proceed to trial, Deputy District Attorney Vita Palazuelos called Sheriff’s Deputy Reece Wallace to the stand to testify about investigating a call involving a fight between two roommates.
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department said a rollover crash early Sunday morning left two people dead. On Sunday at around 1:20 a.m., Modesto police responded to a crash on East Briggsmore Avenue, just east of Oakdale Road in Modesto. When officers arrived on the scene, they located...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are asking for help in identifying two people of interest in the killing of David Carlos. Police said David Carlos was shot outside of South Side Market on Airport Way around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Carlos was sitting in his car when the shooting happened. Police said Carlos […]
LODI, Calif. — Police say two Lodi residents and a Lodi police detective were hospitalized Tuesday after a chase ended with an assisting unmarked police car being struck by the residents' vehicle. All three were taken to a local hospital. The suspects were only identified as a 29-year-old man...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have released the names of two people killed after they were crashed into by another car Saturday morning. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Tien Le, 46 of Sacramento, and Binh Nguyen, 54 of Sacramento. Authorities said the two were hit by...
Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 12, 2022, Stockton police detectives arrested Elias Ripoyla, 21, Ivan Tongco, 19, and a 17-year-old male juvenile in connection to the February 12, 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old male in the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Ripoyla and...
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – It was an active weekend of illegal sideshow activity in the Sacramento region, but law enforcement officers were out to stop as many participants as they could.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, late Friday night, deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the 4700 block of Garden Highway to investigate a report of reckless driving. At the scene, deputies found about 40-50 cars were in the middle of a sideshow.
Several cars turned tail and tried to get away once law enforcement showed up. Deputies say several pedestrians allegedly put themselves in the way of patrol...
A bicycle crash on Alpine Road in Stockton occurred on the afternoon of Friday, May 20, 2022. According to the California Highway Patrol, the car vs. bicycle accident occurred in the area of Alpine Road and Kettleman Lane shortly after 12:00 p.m. Details on the Bicycle Crash on Alpine Road...
