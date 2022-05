Gas prices are expected to continue to rise as we get closer to Memorial Day. Triple-A reports that the national average gas price this morning is $4.59 a gallon. While no change was reported over the last 24 hours, it is a seven-cent jump from last week and a 47-cent jump over the last month. Last year at this time, the national average was at $3.03 a gallon. Over the last month, the national average has not gone down. It has either held steady or has increased since April 24th, and has set a new record high every day since May 10th. Triple-A spokespeople say that the average has gone up $1.05 since February 24th, when Russia invaded Ukraine. With the holiday weekend approaching, gas prices are expected to go up as motorists start taking vacations.

