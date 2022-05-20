ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Thailand to lift curbs on nightlife from June

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gc1XS_0fkZFZiR00

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Thailand will allow night clubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting in June, a senior official said on Friday, dropping most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily infections decline.

Thailand's nightlife is a major attraction for tourists, but most entertainment venues have been shuttered or faced a strict curfew since the pandemic began, with some bars forced to convert to restaurants to stay in business.

The government hopes the latest easing of restrictions will help revive the Southeast Asian country's battered tourism sector, a key growth engine that accounted for about 12% of the economy before the pandemic. Thailand is targeting 5 to 15 million arrivals this year.

"Entertainment venues, pubs, and massage parlours and others may open until midnight after June," said Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 taskforce, told a news conference.

"These businesses should take a universal prevention approach ... staff must have received booster doses and take antigen tests every seven days," Taweesin added.

Starting June 1, Thailand will also drop a requirement for unvaccinated travellers to quarantine. They will either have to take an test on arrival or show a negative COVID-19 test before departure, he said.

From January to mid-May, Thailand received 1.01 million arrivals. There were 427,000 tourists for all of last year.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hemmed in by COVID curbs, Beijingers seek respite in urban outdoors

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - On a hot, sunny day, children and adults splashed in the cool run-off of the Yongding River in a park on the western outskirts of Beijing, a city under near-lockdown in China's head-on battle with COVID-19. While gatherings are discouraged and many parks in the sprawling city of 22 million are shut, Beijingers - like others across China with limited travel options - have taken up outdoor pursuits such as camping and picnicking after more than two years of strict and often claustrophobic pandemic curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Argentina reports first suspected case of monkeypox

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Buenos Aires, amid growing global alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the viral infection more common to west and central Africa. A World Health Organization (WHO) roundup...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Qantas cuts domestic capacity as fuel prices surge

May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) said on Thursday it needs to "rebalance" capacity and airfares to cover the cost of surging fuel prices, cutting its domestic capacity by a few basis points. Qantas said domestic flying levels for July and August have been lowered from 107%...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Southeast Asian#Entertainment
Reuters

China, Australia foreign ministers arrive in Pacific to vie for influence

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra needs to "step up, not step back" in supporting the Pacific islands as China's foreign minister arrived in the region seeking a sweeping regional deal on security and trade. After Reuters reported a leaked draft communique showing China...
CHINA
Reuters

N.Korea reports at least 105,500 more people with fever - KCNA

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - North Korean state media on Thursday said more than 105,500 new people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but reported no new deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak. Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese. Our Standards: The Thomson...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Japan to urge moving ahead with 'green' GDP indicator - draft

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan plans to call for moving ahead with a new "green" gross domestic product (GDP) indicator that will reflect the country's progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a draft of its annual economic policy outline seen by Reuters showed. The government will make a mention...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy