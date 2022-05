The Chester County Chamber Foundation is seeking sponsorships for its Summer Solstice Celebration on Tuesday, June 21 from 5-8 PM at The Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills. The Chester County Chamber Foundation is a nonprofit committed to supporting the mission of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry by preserving and promoting healthy and sustainable commerce in Chester County for the benefit of all members of the community. The foundation aims to enhance the quality of life throughout Chester County by focusing on education, workforce development, youth development, and leadership.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO