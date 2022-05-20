Utility assistance available for people needing help to beat the heat

CHARLOTTE — As hot temperatures near record highs, many of us rely on our air conditioners for a reprieve.

For folks who can’t afford their utility bills, there can be more than one reason to sweat.

[ FORECAST: Friday’s heat could reach record highs, no storms expected ]

In Mecklenburg County, Crisis Assistance Ministry is offering utility assistance for people whose utilities have been turned off or fear they’ll be disconnected on this very warm day.

The nonprofit organization prioritizes people with the greatest need, so if your utilities are disconnected or are scheduled to be shut off today, they will serve you first.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crisis Assistance Ministry is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To apply for utility assistance you’ll need to bring a photo ID, a social security card, proof of household income over the past 30 days and your past utility bill.

For folks who may want to help in the effort to keep people cool, Channel 9 has partnered with Crisis Assistance Ministry. Make a donation at 9CrisisHelp.com.

Crisis Assistance Ministry will use every dollar donated to help local families keep cool during the warm summer months.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman devotes life to repaying kindness she was once shown at Crisis Assistance Ministry)

Woman devotes life to repaying kindness she was once shown at Crisis Assistance Ministry

©2022 Cox Media Group