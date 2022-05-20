ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Utility assistance available for people needing help to beat the heat

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Me9dl_0fkZENTa00

CHARLOTTE — As hot temperatures near record highs, many of us rely on our air conditioners for a reprieve.

For folks who can’t afford their utility bills, there can be more than one reason to sweat.

[ FORECAST: Friday’s heat could reach record highs, no storms expected ]

In Mecklenburg County, Crisis Assistance Ministry is offering utility assistance for people whose utilities have been turned off or fear they’ll be disconnected on this very warm day.

The nonprofit organization prioritizes people with the greatest need, so if your utilities are disconnected or are scheduled to be shut off today, they will serve you first.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crisis Assistance Ministry is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To apply for utility assistance you’ll need to bring a photo ID, a social security card, proof of household income over the past 30 days and your past utility bill.

For folks who may want to help in the effort to keep people cool, Channel 9 has partnered with Crisis Assistance Ministry. Make a donation at 9CrisisHelp.com.

Crisis Assistance Ministry will use every dollar donated to help local families keep cool during the warm summer months.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman devotes life to repaying kindness she was once shown at Crisis Assistance Ministry)

Woman devotes life to repaying kindness she was once shown at Crisis Assistance Ministry

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Collin Cunningham

Wednesday in Charlotte: Commissioner Scarborough dies, CMS pitches projects, Meck. Co. tornado and more

Mecklenburg Commissioner Ella Scarborough became Charlotte City Council's first Black member in 1987, representing District 3 until 1993.(Courtesy of Mecklenburg County) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) This Wednesday, May 25 Roundup comes to readers with a heavy heart as we report the death of 75-year-old Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough after battling failing health conditions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Food manufacturer selects Gastonia for $42 million expansion

Hans Kissle Company, a fresh foods manufacturer will build a $42.2 million manufacturing facility in Raleigh’s Apple Creek Corporate Center. “North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
FOX8 News

What is Delta 9 and how is it legal?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta 9 THC is one of more than 120 variations of cannabis. Last week, a Lakeshore Middle School student was charged after school officials say she brought Delta 9 THC gummies to campus. School officials say some kids took the gummies and required hospitalization. At Blue Flowers stores across Queen City, there are many […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
CBS 17

NC man arrested in state tax case

A Charlotte man was arrested on May 24, 2022, as a result of Wake County Grand Jury indictments for felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
WSOC Charlotte

For-rent residential development planned in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A prominent development firm in Charlotte and its joint-venture partner have snapped up land for their next build-to-rent community here. Crescent Communities and Pretium announced via press release Wednesday that they have closed on land in west Charlotte for Harmon Five Points. [ALSO READ: Local company funnels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tornado touchdown confirmed in Chester Co., S.C.

Experts say it's best to start with feelings and focus on what you can answer without overwhelming your children with too many details. A woman referred to as a hero and trailblazer-- Mecklenburg County commissioner Ella Scarborough-- has died at the age of 75. Charlotte city leaders looking into the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Developer turning University City hotel into affordable housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A California-based real estate firm is seeking solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte by turning a hotel into apartments. Vivo Living announced it will transform a hotel on North Tryon Street into an apartment building with rent that's up to 20% below market value. Vivo currently owns 19 "recycled" hotels across the U.S., including three in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former Lancaster police officer in jail

LANCASTER, S.C. — A now-former officer is in the Lancaster County Detention Center, and South Carolina state agents are investigating a complaint flagged to them. The Lancaster Police Department confirmed Justin'e Hatfield was in custody after a complaint was brought to their attention. However, the department did not share the specifics about the investigation or charges, deferring WCNC Charlotte to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The department did, however, confirm Hatfield is a former officer and has not been employed by the department since April 4.
LANCASTER, SC
wpde.com

Bank of America increasing its minimum wage to $22 an hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKRC) — One of the largest banks in the United States is increasing its minimum wage again and has plans to hit an even bigger base pay in the next three years. Bank of America announced it will now pay at least $22 an hour to its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy