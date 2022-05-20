ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot at troubled east side motel

By Matt Adams
INDIANAPOLIS – Police say a person was shot early Friday morning at a troubled east side motel.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at the Budget 8 Inn on East 21 st Street. One person was shot and was said to be awake and breathing, according to police.

Indianapolis records detail hundreds of police, fire, EMS calls to motel this year

This is far from the first shooting reported at the problematic location. The most recent incident there was reported on April 24, where a man was found shot inside a room.

Records shows police were called to the Budget 8 Inn at least 900 times last year, with issues ranging from thefts and domestic disturbances to to burglaries, battery cases, rapes and overdoses.

The owner told us in December that he’s taken steps to improve safety, including the addition of security cameras and more lighting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

MsBae317
5d ago

It's mighty funny that they shut down these black clubs with one shooting here and there but then you got this whole hotel that had 900 police calls multiple shootings killings and ain't been shut down yet something's wrong with the picture

