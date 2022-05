For the first time in three years, Collier County's Winged Foot Scholar-Athlete Award will be presented in person this coming week. Thirteen student-athletes from county high schools were revealed as finalists earlier this month for the 33rd annual Winged Foot Scholar-Athlete Award. The winner will be announced during the banquet, which was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday at Naples Grande Beach Resort.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO