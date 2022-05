INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a woman and her 11-year-old daughter who were reported missing last week. According to IMPD, 43-year-old Erica N. Rios was last seen on Friday, May 20. Her car was spotted traveling west on Interstate 70 near SR 39 in Hendricks County the following day. Rios' daughter, Angel Holmes, is believed to be with her mother and family and friends are concerned about their well-being.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO