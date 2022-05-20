Immaculata’s New Partnership Supports Ever-Evolving Workforce Development Needs Within Cybersecurity

Image via Immaculata University.

Immaculata University has partnered with cybersecurity firm Fortalice Solutions LLC, a leading national security company. This new partnership will support the ever-evolving workforce development needs within the cybersecurity field.

Professionals working in cybersecurity or current college students can enroll for the fall semester for the first online course in Offensive Cybersecurity Operations and Open-Source Intelligence.

Given that offensive cybersecurity is a critical way to protect organizations, individuals will learn the necessary fundamentals and be prepared to sit for the exam to become an Offensive Security Certified Professional. This distinction is one of the most highly sought-after certifications by employers.

During the course, participants will use the latest tools, techniques, and procedures to succeed in exploiting vulnerabilities and evading cybersecurity defenses. Additionally, they will learn how to communicate rules of engagement, sell the business case for offensive cybersecurity, and report results to their leadership team. To do this, they will learn the skills needed to perform traditional penetration tests by establishing the ability to detect, analyze, validate, and leverage weaknesses across each phase of the attack lifecycle while building a comprehensive list of potential risks.

As a complement to offensive security skills and certification, participants will also explore the basics of open-sourced intelligence, a fundamental component of offensive security engagements and complex discipline. Professionals with this skillset often assist with law enforcement cases and offer support with identifying money laundering activities, threat hunting, exposing fraud, and background checks. They also support corporate communications with tracking social media sentiment and reputational risk.

Participants will have access to a dedicated cybersecurity lab on Immaculata’s campus, online courses, and dedicated faculty support. Fortalice developed the course, which is taught by a cybersecurity practitioner. Individuals who successfully complete the course and enroll in an Immaculata University degree program may earn three credits for the course.

“We are thrilled to partner with Immaculata University to holistically train tomorrow’s cybersecurity professionals so they can enter the workforce with confidence on Day 1. Importantly, this course is helpful for anyone that wants to upskill or choose a new career path within today’s workforce. There are fabulous work and growth opportunities in the field of cybersecurity. In fact, Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that the world will have 3.5 million unfilled job openings in cybersecurity in 2025. Our program aims to improve that number,” stated Theresa Major Payton ’89.

As the first woman to serve as White House Chief Information Officer, Payton oversaw IT and cybersecurity operations for President George W. Bush from 2006 to 2008. She founded Fortalice Solutions, LLC, and as its president and CEO, she has led Fortalice to become a leading national security company. She regularly conducts media interviews for TV, radio, and print regarding cybersecurity issues. In addition, she is the co-author of three books on how to protect privacy online.

“The need for workforce development in cybersecurity field is immense. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects 33 percent growth within the field. Through this innovative partnership with a leader in cybersecurity, Fortalice Solutions, LLC, Immaculata University will be on the cutting edge, equipping individuals with the skills needed to support regional, national and international needs in cybersecurity,” stated Immaculata President Barbara Lettiere ’72.

For more information about Immaculata’s partnership with Fortalice, contact Immaculata University’s Academic Affairs at 484-323-3240.