C&N Bank Brings Big-Time Personal Touch to Small Business Week

C&N employees Jessica Loper (l), Amy McMichael (c) and Ronda Dawson (r) wrap home-baked cookies for 2022's Small Business Week.

C&N Bank did not celebrate the May 1–7 Small Business Week with giveaways of corporate-branded tchotchkes. Rather, it offered a home-spun representation of its personal relationships with commercial customers.

Employee teams home-baked cookies to thank business banking clients.

The sweets were one of a number of gifts delivered to customers; others included donuts and flowers.

The bank also held a drawing among all business partners. The three winners — a dog grooming company; the Borough of New Albany N.Y.; and an auctioneer-appraisal firm (all from Western Pa.) — received a free lunch for all employees.

Accompanying corporate messaging read as follows: “Thank you to all of our C&N small businesses and to all area businesses for all you do in supporting our communities. We truly appreciate all that you do!”