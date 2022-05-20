ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Dominic Raab asks BBC presenter how much petrol is in cost-of-living clash

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116dXJ_0fkZAxxE00

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has asked a BBC presenter how much a litre of unleaded petrol costs, adding: “I’m just checking how in touch you are.”

It comes as fuel prices have climbed to record highs, with statistics from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Wednesday was 168.2p.

That was up from 167.6p per litre on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, diesel prices reached an average of 181.0p per litre on Wednesday, up from 180.9p a day earlier.

On Friday, BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt asked the deputy prime minister how much a litre of diesel costs.

Mr Raab said that he buys unleaded, and the last time he visited a petrol station it was 1.65-1.67 per litre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRsAs_0fkZAxxE00
A man fills up his car with fuel (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) (PA Archive)

However, Stayt said that it had “gone up” recently, adding: “What’s happening in the real world is that people try and deal with things and those pump prices, as you pass them, they go up by the day.”

Mr Raab then asked Stayt: “Well you tell me, what’s a litre of unleaded today?”

The BBC presenter said that the highest price he had seen for diesel recently was 1.99 per litre at a service station on the M6.

Mr Raab pressed again on the price of unleaded, saying: “I’m just checking how in touch you are, because last time I looked it was 165-167.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8XIw_0fkZAxxE00
Charlie Stayt (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Stayt said that 168 was the latest price that he had seen for unleaded.

The deputy prime minister replied: “I’m just making the point that I’m actually right about the cost of a litre of unleaded.”

The Competition and Markets Authority warned on Wednesday that retailers could be fined if it launches a formal investigation into the sector, following claims they have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

RAC analysis found retailers’ average profit margins for a litre of petrol and diesel are currently 11p and 8p respectively.

In the month up to the 5p per litre duty cut on March 23, it was 9p for petrol and 6p for diesel.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
newschain

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence. He told the court he wanted to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Warned Against Dating Prince Harry? Prince William Reportedly Not The Only Person That Had Reservations Regarding The Relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met in London through a common friend six years ago. After going out on a date, the couple immediately planned the second time that they would meet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the first six months of their relationship in private until it was leaked by the British tabloids.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Gasoline#Justice#Bbc Breakfast
newschain

Civilians fleeing Ukraine’s east say Russian forces have ‘ruined everything’

Civilians fleeing the war in the east of Ukraine have described scenes of devastation after their towns and villages came under sustained attacks from Russian forces. From houses on fire and artillery blasting through thick apartment walls to people hiding in basements without electricity, water, or gas as their towns were pulverised above them, the horrors have left ordinary Ukrainians in shock and fighting back tears.
POLITICS
newschain

Joe Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Mr Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
newschain

Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future. Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.
HEALTH
newschain

Saisons shines as safety concerns cut short Beverley action

Jedd O’Keeffe’s Saisons D’Or was the star of a Beverley card which was abandoned after the fourth race due to safety concerns. The seven-year-old was in action for the fifth time this year having already enjoyed a win and a second place for syndicate owners The Fatalists.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy