Milwaukee, WI

Family-friendly events this weekend

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Digital Team
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE - We're still a few days away, but...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

It's time for summer shoe fashion

MILWAUKEE - Warmer temps mean it's toe season. But if open-toed shoes aren't for you, there are plenty of other options. Stan's Fit For Your Feet share the latest in foot fashion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Get involved this summer with Big Brothers Big Sisters

MILWAUKEE - If you want to get involved in giving back to your community this summer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee needs volunteers and mentors! We learn more about the program and how you can get involved.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Domes Spring Senses show

The Domes Spring Senses show

This week marks the last week of The Domes Spring Senses show and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you’re missing an explosion of color and smells that will set off your senses. Brian is in the show dome with a look at a beautiful landscape filled with over 2,000 plants.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Deer District concert venues coming to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin announced on Monday, May 23 that two new concert venues will be coming to the Deer District – with an anticipated opening of late 2023. The new venues will be located on the northeast corner of the old Bradley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Get paid $1,000 to take the SAT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Do you ever wonder how much has stuck from your high school classes?. A virtual tutoring company is offering $1,000 just for someone to take the SAT. Regardless of the store, 'Learner' will pay out. The company wants to see if a post-learner can beat the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guzi's Hunt for the Cure 5K race

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Runners are out in Oak Creek this morning for a good cause. Bill Miston joins FOX6 WakeUp from Lake Vista Park the Guzi's Hunt for the Cure.
OAK CREEK, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Here’s What You Missed in Wisconsin This Week: May 20

Do you like your beer dirty and gross? Yes? Really? Why? That’s super weird, and I don’t know what more to say to you. Well, for people who like their beer clean and not gross, a Milwaukee company is here to help. Draught Guard is installing fancy “control modules” in bar’s tap lines, which send a low-frequency signal through the line to prevent biofilm from growing in it. By and large, I prefer my beer with the least amount of biofilm possible, so I gotta say I’m glad Draught Guard is making that happen.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Man wanted in killing of Racine mom arrested in Chicago

RACINE, Wis. — A man wanted in the killing of a Racine woman last month was arrested Sunday morning in Chicago. Terry Jackson is accused of assaulting two women in February with a claw hammer. Then, last month, he was suspected of returning to Racine and entering the home...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Al McGuire's legacy lives on at the Next Act Theatre

MILWAUKEE - Al McGuire passed away in 2001, but he remains one of the most memorable sports personalities in Milwaukee history. The former Marquette basketball coach is making a comeback of sorts. McGuire made the ultimate exit stage left, winning the 1977 national championship with Marquette in his final game...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn gymnast competes for gold when not on the farm

ELKHORN, Wis. - When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. That's what makes Lainey Vogt this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "When I was little, I had a lot of elbow injuries," said Vogt. "So my doctor told...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Click It or Ticket enforcement runs May 23 - June 5

MILWAUKEE - The annual Click It or Ticket campaign begins Monday, May 23 and runs through June 5. Law enforcement agencies will step up enforcement for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts. According to a press release, buckling up is one of the quickest and easiest...
MILWAUKEE, WI

