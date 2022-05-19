Family-friendly events this weekend

Do you like your beer dirty and gross? Yes? Really? Why? That’s super weird, and I don’t know what more to say to you. Well, for people who like their beer clean and not gross, a Milwaukee company is here to help. Draught Guard is installing fancy “control modules” in bar’s tap lines, which send a low-frequency signal through the line to prevent biofilm from growing in it. By and large, I prefer my beer with the least amount of biofilm possible, so I gotta say I’m glad Draught Guard is making that happen.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO