House passes bill to crack down on price gouging as gas skyrockets

By Kait Walsh, Melanie DaSilva
 5 days ago

(WPRI) — The House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that looks to lower gas prices by cracking down on alleged price gouging by energy companies.

It’s called the Consumer Price Gouging Protection Act and it gives the federal government power to stop energy companies from raising prices “excessively.” It would also expand the Federal Trade Commission’s power to investigate and address possible price gouging by oil and gas companies.

The bill was passed largely along party lines with a vote of 217-207. It got no Republican support and even four Democrats voted against it.

Cicilline seeks to prevent price gouging as gas prices soar

Both sides want to help constituents with the pain at the pump but have different approaches on how to do it.

Republicans argued that there’s no proof energy companies are price gouging, and one opposing Democrat said the bill doesn’t address what’s causing inflation right now.

Congressman David Cicilline, a co-sponsor of the bill , said Americans working to recover shouldn’t have to feel squeezed by corporate profiteering.

“If these prices were solely based on inflation or supply chain issues, these companies wouldn’t be seeing the record profits they’ve seen in recent months,” he explained. “The real issues are greed, manipulation, and market concentration.”

12 News Gas Tracker: Find Cheap Gas Near You

Experts say the fuel crisis dates back to before the Ukraine-Russia war and that a lack of investment during pandemic lockdowns meant companies couldn’t meet demand, even today.

As of Friday morning, the national average price of gas per gallon is $4.59, according to AAA . The average gas price per gallon is up to $4.72 in Rhode Island and $4.73 in Massachusetts.

According to AAA, Rhode Island ranks #15 for the most expensive gas in the country and Massachusetts is slightly higher at #13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

rigzone.com

Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote

The US Congress will vote next week on legislation barring “excessive” or “exploitative” fuel prices. The measure, which is unlikely to garner the Republican support needed to become law, would prohibit price increases during national energy emergencies declared by the president. “Price gouging needs to be...
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
