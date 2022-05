May 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – John “Russ” Russell, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on January 4, 1944, to Daniel and Mary (nee Hassett) Russell. John’s first love was to spend time with his family. He shared of love of fishing with his late son Brett. His grandson’s football was a passion of his to watch and say “Hit somebody!” as well as his granddaughter’s dance recitals. John enjoyed go-karting anytime and anywhere!

