Cancer

Cancer genomic profiling identified dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase deficiency in bladder cancer promotes sensitivity to gemcitabine

By Shigehiro Tsukahara
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemotherapy is a standard therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). However, genomic alterations associated with chemotherapy sensitivity in MIBC have not been fully explored. This study aimed to investigate the genomic landscape of MIBC in association with the response to chemotherapy and to explore the biological role of genomic alterations. Genomic...

#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Bladder Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Mibc#Rna#Dpyd#Dpd
