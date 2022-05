UVALDE, Tex. — At least 19 students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary school. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says responding officers shot and killed the suspect, 18-year-old Salvador Romas. Initial reports say he got out of his car, went inside, and started shooting. A shootout between Romas and police began, and several officers were reportedly injured. Governor Abbott says Romas may have had a handgun and rifle, but all of those details are still being confirmed. The shooter may have also shot his own grandmother, before going to Robb.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO