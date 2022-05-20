Harris and EPA will announce schools can apply for $500 million to replace diesel school buses with zero-emissions buses
(CNN) — The Biden administration is announcing that school districts around the nation can apply for the first round of funding to transition to clean, zero emissions buses. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will announce the first...www.cnn.com
Comments / 27