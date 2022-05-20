ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris and EPA will announce schools can apply for $500 million to replace diesel school buses with zero-emissions buses

By Ella Nilsen
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The Biden administration is announcing that school districts around the nation can apply for the first round of funding to transition to clean, zero emissions buses. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will announce the first...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 27

Eric McCarty
5d ago

Oh boy. Getting them to an underfunded school without quality resources and dilapidated buildings in an electric bus. Priorities need to be questioned.

Reply(1)
12
ACES
5d ago

where is this money coming from? I know the tax payers but the government doesn't have that on hand. so we borrowing it or just printing more monopoly money?

Reply(4)
11
The Detangler
5d ago

Higher property taxes coming your way. Don’t let your school district buy Electric school buses. Each of these expensive toys will also need a charging station and the replacement battery cost!!!!!!

Reply
7
Washington Examiner

First shipments of Operation Fly Formula won’t go to stores, Biden official says

The first shipment of the White House's Operation Fly Formula won't immediately go to store shelves but will instead be delivered to facilities in areas with the most need. The first flight delivered 132 pallets of baby formula to Indianapolis on Sunday, providing enough of the product to feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for one week, according to government officials. However, none of that initial shipment will go to stores right away. Instead, it will be distributed to hospitals, doctors' offices, healthcare facilities, and pharmacies in areas where "needs are most acute," a Biden administration official told CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

It’s going to be hot with a chance of blackouts

CNN — After millions of Americans went without power due to cold, heat, wildfires and hurricanes last year, we wrote here about the need to pay attention to the power grid. CNN’s Tyler Mauldin, a meteorologist, wrote this week about a stark warning from NERC, the regulating authority that oversees the health of the nation’s electrical infrastructure.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#White House#American
Washington Examiner

Biden tax increases would harm jobs and wages, study shows

As President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats continue to push their massive tax and spending increase bill, a new study has found that the legislation would significantly harm the economy, jobs, and wages. Even a slimmed-down version of the bill would reduce economic growth. The House passed the so-called Build...
CONGRESS & COURTS
freightwaves.com

Solicitor general urges Supreme Court not to review California AB5 case

The U.S. solicitor general has recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court not review a case whose outcome would determine whether California’s independent contractor law, AB5, would be implemented in the state’s trucking sector. The solicitor general’s office said in its brief filed Tuesday that the 9th U.S. Circuit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

‘More, more, more’: Biden’s clean grid hinges on power lines

With its signature climate legislation roadblocked in Congress, the Biden administration is seeking an unprecedented expansion of high-voltage electric lines to open new paths to wind and solar energy. “We obviously need more, more, more transmission to run on 100 percent clean energy … and handle all the buildings and...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
CBS News

Supreme Court expected to rule soon on New York gun law

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling soon on a Second Amendment challenge to a New York law restricting who is allowed to carry firearms in public. Robert Spitzer, a distinguished service professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York College at Cortland, joins CBS News to discuss what the court's opinion could mean for gun laws nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

The government program that contributed to the baby formula shortage

The formula shortage is causing hardship to families across the country. Efforts are being made to bring in foreign supplies and to get the domestic manufacturer, Abbott, back up and running. But how could a recall at just one manufacturing plant cause such a devastating shortage in the United States?
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

EPA to propose 2023 ethanol mandate within four months

The trade group Growth Energy sued the EPA last month because it was far behind schedule in setting the ethanol mandate for 2023, the first year the agency has a free hand in drafting the regulation. A consent decree, if approved, would resolve the complaint and oblige the EPA to propose the renewable fuel mandate by September 16 and finalize it by April 23, 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
