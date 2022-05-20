Trampoline blows across Smithfield yard, crashes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A multi-vehicle crash has sent five people to the hospital and disrupted traffic along part of Greenville Boulevard, police reported Wednesday. In a post on the Greenville Police Department Twitter page, officials said the crash happened at Greenville Boulevard and Kristi Drive. Officials said the extent of their injuries was unknown. […]
Smithfield, N.C. — A Smithfield police officer was hurt on Tuesday morning while responding to a call. Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 300 block of South Seventh Street in reference to a disturbance. Police found someone with an apparent injury and tried to arrest another person. While trying to arrest a suspect, an officer was hurt, according to a release.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is in the Alamance County Detention Center after a police chase, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, deputies came to a construction site on North Jim Minor Road after getting reports of someone stealing diesel fuel. Investigators identified Jeffrey Andrew Spears, 44, as a […]
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down a North Carolina highway, police said. Durham police said they received 911 calls about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, news outlets […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a man and woman were shot early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. at the corner of Branch and South East streets, which sits between Person Street and Garner Road. Police said the victims were transported to the hospital...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say they have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run last week. Goldsboro Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Little-Arthur Chambers of Goldsboro with felony hit and run causing serious injury/death. Police say on May 19 around 11:10 p.m. they...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Chicken Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The vehicle was traveling south on Chicken Road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road […]
CLAYTON – Minor injuries were reported Sunday evening on NC Highway 42 East at Neuse River Parkway. A teenage driver in a Volkswagen reportedly turned left into the path of a minivan causing the Volkswagen to spin around and collide with a stopped Mercedes. The minivan caught fire but...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A highway in Durham was closed for about six hours after a car crashed during a deadly shooting Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of N.C. 55, according to a news release from Durham police.
RICHLANDS, Onslow County — A Richlands homeowner said a truck crashed into the side of her new home, nearly destroying the house. Michelle Watson said the crash happened around 1 o'clock while she was at work, but her pets were all at the home. Watson said her pets barely...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a suspicious death after conducting a welfare check on Tuesday, officials told WNCT. Officers responded to Spring Forest Condominiums, at the 500 block of Spring Forest Road in Greenville, for a welfare check at a home. Upon entry, they discovered a body. After collecting evidence at the […]
NEW BERN, Craven County — At least one person was injured in a three-car crash in New Bern, according to Craven County EMS Director Stanley Kite. Kite said the call came in around 3:19 p.m. He said units from Township No. 7 Fire Department, Township No. 7 EMS and...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect. Police said a suspect broke into the Sam’s Club on North Park Drive in Goldsboro on May 23, shortly after 1:00 a.m. Police said the suspect stole jewelry from the store.
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On March 3, 2020, crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of an apartment complex in Garner. Bullet holes were found in the side of a Ford Mustang and paramedics rushed Joshua McLean to the hospital after someone shot him multiple times. “From everyone we...
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a Kinston man for his role in the shooting of a boy in broad daylight at a downtown Wake Forest intersection. Town spokesman Bill Crabtree said Tuesday that Shyheem Vamel Tyleek Isler, 21, was arrested Monday on a charge of aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
