Jacksonville, FL

Weather pattern turns wetter, stormy for the weekend

By Rich Jones
 5 days ago
Transition to rain and storms for the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — As we’ve been tracking all week, the weather pattern begins to change today after a really hot stretch of mostly dry days. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh calls it a transition day to a stormy and wet period.

“I would fully expect at least some rain at one time or another both days, pretty much everywhere”, Buresh said. Rainfall amounts will be very heavy in spots. And we’ll have 100% coverage between today and Monday.

Temperatures today will reach to the low 90s before scattered rain and storms arrive from the south by 2 or 3 pm and then strengthen and become more widespread and move northward through the early evening hours. Isolated severe storms are possible.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy conditions. If we manage enough sunshine there would be an isolated severe storm threat, but otherwise we’ll have showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday starts off sunny and warm before thunderstorms blossom in the afternoon.

“In between you’ll manage to get some stuff done and be outside”, said Buresh.

Overall the pattern remains somewhat wet at time with temperatures around average, in the mid-to-upper 80s and scattered afternoon storms.

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

