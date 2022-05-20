ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Rancher raised Republican now battles right-wing GOP

By Ryan Lizza
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6qlX_0fkZ34ZW00
Lieutenant Governor of Idaho Janice McGeachin gives a media interview during the Republican Party 2022 primary celebration in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. | Kyle Green/AP Photo


Jennifer Ellis is the face of the movement that handed Donald Trump his biggest defeat of the year. She leads Take Back Idaho, a political action committee founded last year to beat back the growing tide of extremist candidates in Idaho.

Ellis’s main target on Tuesday was Janice McGeachin, the state’s far-right lieutenant governor, whom Trump backed in her gubernatorial primary challenge to incumbent Gov. Brad Little.

Trump’s candidate lost by almost 21 points.

For this week’s episode of Playbook Deep Dive, we sat down with Ellis at her cattle ranch in eastern Idaho to understand how the state’s GOP establishment delivered this stinging rebuke to Trumpism. Transcribed excerpts from that conversation are below, edited for length and readability .


Of the candidates that Take Back Idaho supported, 30 of 44 won their primaries.

“I'm not saying that that was us that did that, because they were substantially great candidates. They ran great campaigns,” said Ellis.

“We just augmented where we could, you know, with a coalition of other folks. I mean, we had Ag, we had business, we had firemen, we had police. We had just a really amazing coalition that all helped in that same direction.”


In a state with a short 3-month legislative session, Ellis said Idaho politics used to be a relatively low-key affair.

“In a state as small as Idaho, you work with your elected officials really close. You know ‘em all. And to a large extent, until the last 15 years, probably a whole lot of them. You'd be at meetings in the off season with [the legislators], so they became friends. You knew their families, you knew who they were as people and what they'd fight for as elected officials for us.”


But at some point, Ellis said she noticed a dramatic shift within the Republican party.

“When I started seeing this name calling. People that I knew were very, very conservative in their personal lives and in their policy making started getting called RINOs and I kind of thought, ‘What's that? That's coming from inside the party.’”


Ellis’ thoughts on Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin’s courting of militia groups and white supremicist activists.

“She didn't just jump the shark, she ate it on the way over. I mean, far right is one thing. Alt-right is a whole other thing.”


Which direction is this fight between the far-right and moderates headed? And who's got the upper hand right now?

“I think there are so many bigger concerns than who Trump wants,” said Ellis. “In a state like ours, we've got a lot of challenges. We've got drought. We've got wildfire season coming. We have got infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt. I mean, we have real world problems, not political problems. And we need grownups to fix them. And that's the folks that we tried to get elected. So I think it's a waning influence over time.”

Comments / 30

Carol Yarbrough
5d ago

I agree with Jennifer Ellis 100 %. We need to get back to the real GOP that could work together with other Republicans and the Democrats. Nothing good comes from all the back biting that goes on now. I was born and raised in Idaho Falls and the GOP of today is a far cry from what they used to be.

Reply(2)
27
Lynn Norton
5d ago

there were lies told to make one think off the mark. Lies don't belong in politics if you want fair voting! Lies don't help us go where we want this state to go

Reply(10)
12
WeThePeople
5d ago

So TBI wants to battle extremists in the Republican Party, ie., Trump/MAGA/America First voters. Hmmmm, got it. So Trump created a booming economy,record low unemployment, kept our American fighting men and woman out of useless wars and went after the establishment swamp for 4 years and he is an extremists. Wrong on all fronts. Look what progressivism has done to this country over the past 50 years. I challenge you to point to one liberal/progresssive State that is thriving! Good luck. Those of us who are fortunate enough to live in beautiful Idaho will fight to the bitter end to keep what we have. We will not allow the cancer of progressivism destroy our families and our communities. “Doolittle” may have out spent his opponents and confused the electorate with his out right lies to win re election. But don’t think for a second that this State and it citizens want anything to do with what we see in CA and other dystopias. If anything, because of the double standards and hypocr

Reply(3)
22
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Where refugees in Idaho are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Idaho using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's congressmen largely muted on Uvalde mass shooting

The response from Idaho’s congressional delegation over a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that's killed at least 21 people — most of them elementary school students — has been mostly muted. As of Wednesday afternoon (May 25), none of the four congressmen had posted statements about the...
UVALDE, TX
The Nevada Independent

GOP-turned-Dem Assembly candidate defends posts calling for Biden impeachment

Though her Facebook posts seemingly indicate a more Republican lean, Marsh said that everyone has thrown statements out on Facebook, and there were times when she would say, "just impeach him, too," referring to former President Donald Trump. The post GOP-turned-Dem Assembly candidate defends posts calling for Biden impeachment appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellis, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: May 25, 2022

Just a few days after winning the GOP primary for State Attorney General, Raul Labrador led the charge to direct Central District Health to remove any recommendation for face masks from its website. This move comes as statewide cases of COVID-19 are ticking up, and Ada County continues to be...
ADA COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How Washington and Idaho gun laws compare to Texas’

SPOKANE, Wash. — The shooting in Uvalde sent shockwaves across the country, with many families hugging their children tighter because of it. However, one question local parents have is whether the shooter could have carried out this massacre in Idaho and Washington, considering the differing gun laws. Salvador Ramos,...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Donald Trump
starvedrock.media

Washington senator's retirement catches would-be challenger off guard

(The Center Square) – When Washington state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announced his retirement, it caught his would-be challenger by surprise. On Friday, Pasco Councilmember Nikki Torres, a Republican, filed to run for the seat in the newly redrawn 15th Legislative District encompassing the eastern half of Yakima County in Eastern Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Rancher#Gop#The Republican Party 2022#Ap#Ag
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Primary sets stage for a different Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. An effort by a slate of far-right candidates to take over Republican-held offices in Idaho largely failed at the state level in last week’s primary election, but results were more mixed in legislative races, and the Idaho Legislature will see significant change next year.
IDAHO STATE
maggrand.com

Washington Democratic socialist calls for breaking into empty homes

Washington Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Parson wants Congress to pass a housing bill that will allow a million people to break into empty houses. According to Parson, these are the number of housing vacancies in her district:. Clallam County: 3,817. Jefferson County: 3,380. Mason County: 7,764 (23% of all housing...
WASHINGTON STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Edwin Hahn continues state senate campaign and accuses Minnesota Republican Party of illegal actions

(Moorhead, MN) -- A republican candidate for Minnesota state senate district 4 says his campaign continues, even though he did not receive official party endorsement. "What we are doing is growing the movement within Clay County as an example for the rest of the state to follow and what we are doing is we are bringing that power of the political party back into the people's hands," said Edwin Hahn.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Arizona Mirror

GOP bill to restrict ballot drop boxes fails after 2 Republicans vote no

Two Republican senators joined Democrats to kill a GOP proposal that would have banned the use of “unmonitored” ballot drop boxes. Sens. Paul Boyer and Michelle Ugenti-Rita both voted against House Bill 2238, but for vastly different reasons. Boyer has killed a number of Republican-backed bills to dramatically change election law, including proposals making it […] The post GOP bill to restrict ballot drop boxes fails after 2 Republicans vote no appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Are Joining A ‘White Lives Matter’ Movement

Many would argue to the contrary, but racism is alive and well in 2022. Need proof? Just look to what group Idahoans are flocking to if you're still unsure. In Central Idaho, a 'White Lives Matter' movement is gaining traction, and local police are starting to pay attention. What kicked off the suspicion is downright abhorrent. Two people wearing masks were recently spotted on a street corner in Lewiston holding a sign that read "It's great to be white."
IDAHO STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
12K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy