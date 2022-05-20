Tractor-trailer fire closes lane on Thruway
CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The right lane was blocked for several hours on the New York State Thruway northbound, just after Exit 21 in Catskill Friday morning. The Coxsackie Fire Department responded to the scene, after hearing that a tractor-trailer had caught fire in the area.
Several fire departments were called to help after first-arriving firefighters found a well-involved box truck with a load of paper goods in it. The fire was quickly extinguished, and all units returned to service around 6:10 a.m.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available. If you have any pictures or videos of the tractor-trailer, you can send them to news@news10.com .
