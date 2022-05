At 3:45pm on Tuesday May 24, 2022 Lake Forest Park Police Department sent out a notice of an Emergency Road Closure. In the 4900 block of NE 193rd St there are trees, power poles and power lines down. The roadway will be shut down for at least several hours while Seattle City Light and Public Works crews clear the roadway. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

LAKE FOREST PARK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO