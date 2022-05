TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Gage Park wants to help kids and their families heal from the mass shooting in Texas on Tuesday. KCDC President and Ceo Dené Mosier said it’s important to give parents and families the opportunity to enjoy the day while creating dialogue. They reached out to organizations and elected officials to share resources they may have to help.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO