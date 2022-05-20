ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman PD: Suspect at large after shots fired at apartments

By Kyle Alexander
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police say they’re trying to find a suspect accused of firing shots inside an apartment on Rockdale Avenue during a domestic incident Thursday night.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said it happened at the London Square Apartments around 9:30 p.m.

Suspect uses play money, wins lottery at local store

Werth said after receiving a report about the gunfire, officers were able to find that it happened inside the apartments after a man showed up in search of his girlfriend and several children. He said the suspect reportedly fired a handgun in the bathroom during a struggle and then outside the door of the apartment.

He ran from the scene, taking his girlfriend and children with him, Werth said.

‘Failure is not an option:’ Police, residents fighting against violence in Youngstown

Boardman and Youngstown police officers found the woman and children at a home on North Bonair Avenue. The suspect was not with them.

Police continue to investigate.

