Forecast: Scattered showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A cold front is expected to cross West Michigan this evening, firing up showers and thunderstorms. The severity and timing of these storms all boils down to the timing of the cold front. Locations south of I-96 fall under a MARGINAL RISK. Showers and thunderstorms persist overnight into Saturday, where a few strong thunderstorms are possible early Saturday morning. Locations southeast of Kalamazoo fall under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. Rain is expected to continue all day on Saturday. A few sprinkles are possible early Sunday, with dry skies and cooler temperatures for the rest of the day. Sunshine continues into Monday and Tuesday next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms continue. Strong storms possible. Breezy west winds 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A few light showers in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

