Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island to temporarily close

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The popular wooden staircase that goes down the 150-foot Mohegan Bluffs will be temporarily closed for repairs starting Monday, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced.

The Edward S. Payne overlook and adjacent parking lot will also be closed during construction.

“Public spaces must be accessible for public enjoyment and accessibility starts with safety,” DEM Director Terry Gray said.

The stairs are located on the southeast coast of Block Island and have over 140 steps that lead from the top of the bluffs to the beach below.

“We hope that those wishing to take in the dramatic view of the Atlantic from the overlook will understand that it must be temporarily closed while the staircase is being repaired,” Gray said. “As always, DEM appreciates the partnership of the Town of New Shoreham and The Nature Conservancy in ensuring public access to this spectacular vista.”

No word on how long the construction will last but the stairs will be re-opened when the work is finished.

