ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Slovak firm pays for Russian gas in euros, opens rouble account

By Jan Lopatka, Robert Muller
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gKFB_0fkYwEtI00

May 20 (Reuters) - Slovak state gas importer SPP has paid a bill for Russian natural gas in euros and has also opened a rouble account with Gazprombank, the company said on Friday, in effect accepting a payment scheme demanded by Moscow.

The European Union's executive told member states this week they can keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. read more

Payments for Russian gas have become an issue since Moscow demanded that foreign buyers start paying in roubles, and Russia cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to do so. On Saturday, Russia is set to cut off supply to Finland. read more

"We have paid in euros our commitment toward Gazprom," Prokypcak said in an interview on Slovak public television RTVS, which said that the payment was made on May 17, meeting a May 20 deadline.

"It is in euros also because the bill itself was issued in euros by Gazprom. Following that, the money was sent to a Gazprom account and I have confirmation that the payment has been received," Prokypcak said.

"Monetary conversion is underway that will be concluded by handing roubles to Gazprom, and following that, natural gas supplies continue," he added.

While the European Commission advised companies against opening rouble bank accounts at Gazprombank, as requested by the Kremlin, it has not explicitly said doing so would breach sanctions in its formal written guidance.

Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik ordered the payment based on the Commission stance, the ministry said.

"There was no breach of any contract, there was no amendment attached," it said.

Prokypcak said that the conversion into roubles was outside SPP control.

"For us really the important moment of fulfilling our commitment is the euro payment," Prokypcak said.

A spokesman for SPP told Reuters that the company paid in euros but the payment was converted to its rouble account before continuing to Gazprom.

"(A rouble account) is needed because Gazprom will not accept payment in euros, so from one (account) to another of ours, euros must be converted to roubles," Ondrej Sebesta said.

"We say we paid in euros and the Russians will say we paid in roubles," he said.

Asked if SPP was using the payment scheme demanded by Russia, he said: "Yes, same as everyone else."

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for a comment.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that half of Gazprom clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank. read more

SPP is the main Slovak gas importer, supplying 36 TWh last year, accounting for around 60% of the domestic market. It takes the vast majority of its gas supply from Russia.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Jason Neely, Alexander Smith and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
Person
Alexander Novak
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Russian#Spp#Gazprombank#The European Union#Rtvs#Monetary#The European Commission#Kremlin#Slovak Econo
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Ukraine gathers Russian dead in chilled train for prisoner exchange

MALA ROHAN, Ukraine, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine is gathering the bodies of dead Russian soldiers strewn among the rubble of formerly occupied towns and using everything from DNA to tattoos to verify their identities in the hope of exchanging them for prisoners of war. Volunteers have helped the military...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy