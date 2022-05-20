ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna welcomes a baby boy with A$AP Rocky

By Staff
radionwtn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna is officially a mom, giving birth to her first child – a baby boy – with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since early...

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

