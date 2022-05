WEST FARGO (KFGO) – About three dozen people were inside while less than a dozen protesters were outside the Rustad Recreation Center in West Fargo as the Minnesota-based Center of the American Experiment spoke of their opposition to the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. Catrin Wigfall, a policy fellow with the group, says there are indications that CRT is taught in public schools in the state, despite a state law against it.

