Police searching for 2 persons of interest after man seriously injured in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls of shots being fired in the 600 block of E. Washington Street at approximately 12:49 a.m. Friday.

The victim is a 29-year-old man who was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk Police say they're looking for two persons of interest in connection with this shooting.

They're trying to find and interview Dontral Steward, 21, of Suffolk and Treyzhan Outlaw, 22, also of Suffolk. Outlaw is currently wanted on a felony charge of Third Offense - Concealed Weapon for an unrelated incident.

Suffolk Police Department Dontral Steward

Suffolk Police Department Treyzhan Outlaw

This shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Suffolk Police via their website or Facebook page. You can also call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

