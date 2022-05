NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion is one of the hottest teams in the league as the Conference USA Baseball Tournament prepares to take flight on Wednesday. The Monarchs have won seven straight games and hope their best baseball is still in front of them as they get set to defend their conference tournament title at Southern Mississippi this week. After finishing conference play with a 19-11 record, ODU earned the No. 3 seed and opens up with Middle Tennessee on Wednesday morning at 10:00 ET. The silver and blue took two of three from the Blue Raiders during the regular season series. They will face either Louisiana Tech or Charlotte on Thursday in their second game of the double-elimination event.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO