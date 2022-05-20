ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

9 things to do this weekend: Orlando Fringe Festival, Monster Jam World Finals, MEGACON and more

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpFCr_0fkYpDBc00
9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here is a list of nine events happening around Central Florida.

1. Orlando Fringe Festival

Orlando Fringe Festival is starting this weekend.

The 14-day event features several theatrical performances and a free outdoor music festival.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

2. Monster Jam World Finals

Monster Jam World Finals are returning to Camping World Stadium this weekend, drawing fans from all over the globe.

This year also marks Monster Jam’s 30th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the world-famous Grave Digger.

3. MEGACON Orlando

MEGACON Orlando is happening this weekend.

The event is the Southeast’s largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event. More than 100,000 fans attend the event each year.

Fans can get an autograph or a photo with their favorite celebrity, watch professional comic artists battle it out in popular Sketch Duels, learn from “How To” workshops, and take photos with their favorite costumed characters.

4. Welcome to Rockville 2022

Get ready to rock. Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach is taking place this weekend.

The headliners include KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Guns N’ Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction.

The four-day concert takes place May 19-22 at Daytona International Speedway.

5. Asian Cultural Festival

This weekend, the Asian Cultural Festival will be taking place at Lakefront Park.

The festival will celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

You can experience music, dance performances and food from different Asian countries.

The festival will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6. Gospel Extravaganza 2022

The city of Daytona Beach will host Gospel Extravaganza on Saturday.

The free event will showcase the best local gospel singers.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Daisy Stocking Park.

7. Viva La Música

This weekend will be your last chance to check out Viva La Música at SeaWorld Orlando.

The Latin-inspired music festival features food and drinks, including empanadas, paella, arepas, mojitos and sangria.

8. Daytona Beach Beer Fest

The Daytona Beach Beer Fest is happening this weekend.

The festival will take place on Beach Street in downtown Daytona Beach.

It runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Merchants will serve up a variety of craft beer tastings. Tickets cost $20.

9. Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars

Orlando Pride will take on Chicago Red Stars at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The match starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Do you always want to be the first to know what’s happening in Central Florida? Download the WFTV news app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

You can also click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
orlandoweekly.com

The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday

Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken is set to finally open the doors to their Orlando location on Friday, May 27. The first Dave's franchise location in Orlando — and for that matter, in Florida — is opening in the Waterford Lakes Town Center on Alafaya Trail later this week, offering up the resto's signature Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, along with sundry sides.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Welcome to Rockville' festival CEO discusses 'unprecedented' weather concerns at Daytona event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In a 35-minute Facebook Live video, the CEO of the "Welcome to Rockville" musical festivals talked about what it takes to put on the four-day musical at Daytona International Speedway, why it cannot be held earlier in the year or in the fall, and the severe weather that prompted an "unprecedented" five evacuations between Friday and Saturday.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
SCDNReports

Daytona Beach Summer Saturday Night Fireworks

People can enjoy a fireworks display at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell every Saturday night starting Memorial Day weekend. The fireworks display is sponsored in part by the city and follows Saturday night concerts presented by the Boardwalk Merchants and Friends of the Bandshell. The free concerts begin at 7:15 p.m. and the “Bud Light - Lights Up Daytona” fireworks over the ocean follow the concerts at 9:45 p.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Daytona Beach, FL
Society
Inside the Magic

Universal Confirms Retired Rides Are Returning in New Experience

If you love the classic Universal Orlando Resort rides from the beloved Universal Pictures movie, you’re going to love this new experience. Universal Orlando, which is home to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, is known for its thrilling attractions and world-class entertainment. In the past couple of decades, however, Universal Orlando fans had to say goodbye to two beloved attractions to make way for new rides.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Brew Theory plans food hall in Apopka

The team behind Orlando's Brew Theory are expanding in more ways than one. They announced plans to get in on the rapidly growing food hall game with their own marketplace in Apopka. The aptly named Brew Theory Marketplace will combine aspects of their successful brewery with retail stores and small...
APOPKA, FL
bdmag.com

Landsea Homes Closes on 149 Homesites for New Community in Sanford, Florida

New community of high-quality, single-family homes in Seminole County will be called Kentucky Square. Sanford, FL. (May 25, 2022)— Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 149 homesites in Sanford, Florida for a new community called Kentucky Square.
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Cultural Festival#Fringe#Monster Jam World Finals#Orlando Fringe Festival#Sci Fi
fox35orlando.com

'Welcome to Rockville' fans fighting for refunds after storms force cancellations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some fans are demanding refunds after Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach had to cancel some of its headliners because of stormy weather. "I think it would be gracious of Rockville to consider the fact that several of the major headliners were not able to perform, and that is obviously part of the value that we paid for," said Gillian Giannetti, who traveled to Daytona Beach from Virginia to attend the festival.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
travelexperta.com

Crabby Joes Restaurant Daytona Beach Review

A trend is forming for me. Whenever I head to a new spot I find myself doing massive searches online, but in the end usually go with the advice and recommendations of tourism board experts. Such was the case with Daytona Beach Florida. Gentry, from Daytona Beach Tourism office, when I asked her what is a unique and fun place to eat breakfast while visiting Daytona – without hesitation she said – Crabby Joe’s. And what a fun place it turned out to be.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Blue crab Fest this week in Palatka

The City of Palatka is bringing back one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual Palatka Blue Crab Festival! Get ready to throw your claws in the air on Memorial Day weekend 2022!. The annual festival returns on May 27, 28 and 29, and will be bigger...
PALATKA, FL
Inside the Magic

Multiple People Hospitalized in Shooting Near Universal Orlando

Multiple people were injured following a shooting that occurred near Universal Orlando Resort early Sunday morning, police officials say. Universal Orlando– home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay– has become one of the premier destinations for travelers, some who stay onsite and others who stay offsite at hotels located less than a mile away from all the action.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
92K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy