9 things to do this weekend: Orlando Fringe Festival, Monster Jam World Finals, MEGACON and more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here is a list of nine events happening around Central Florida.

Orlando Fringe Festival is starting this weekend.

The 14-day event features several theatrical performances and a free outdoor music festival.

Monster Jam World Finals are returning to Camping World Stadium this weekend, drawing fans from all over the globe.

This year also marks Monster Jam’s 30th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the world-famous Grave Digger.

MEGACON Orlando is happening this weekend.

The event is the Southeast’s largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event. More than 100,000 fans attend the event each year.

Fans can get an autograph or a photo with their favorite celebrity, watch professional comic artists battle it out in popular Sketch Duels, learn from “How To” workshops, and take photos with their favorite costumed characters.

Get ready to rock. Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach is taking place this weekend.

The headliners include KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Guns N’ Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction.

The four-day concert takes place May 19-22 at Daytona International Speedway.

This weekend, the Asian Cultural Festival will be taking place at Lakefront Park.

The festival will celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

You can experience music, dance performances and food from different Asian countries.

The festival will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city of Daytona Beach will host Gospel Extravaganza on Saturday.

The free event will showcase the best local gospel singers.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Daisy Stocking Park.

This weekend will be your last chance to check out Viva La Música at SeaWorld Orlando.

The Latin-inspired music festival features food and drinks, including empanadas, paella, arepas, mojitos and sangria.

The Daytona Beach Beer Fest is happening this weekend.

The festival will take place on Beach Street in downtown Daytona Beach.

It runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Merchants will serve up a variety of craft beer tastings. Tickets cost $20.

Orlando Pride will take on Chicago Red Stars at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The match starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

