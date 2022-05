Click here to read the full article. The 2022 TIME100 list has arrived. While figures including Oprah and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson both made the coveted list, it’s also no surprise that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, graces one of the five covers as the most influential icon of 2022. For Mary’s TIME profile, Nas wrote remarks and saluted his friend in life and music. “Mary came up the way we all did. She was a voice for us, but she wasn’t like other R&B artists at the time. She became a household name early because...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO