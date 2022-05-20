Red Flag Warning issued for Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lampasas; Mills The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lampasas County in central Texas Southeastern Mills County in central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles north of Bend, or 13 miles east of San Saba, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lampasas and southeastern Mills Counties, including the following locations... Lometa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO