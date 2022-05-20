ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bell, Bosque, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Collin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Brown; Burnet; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Collin; Comanche; Concho; Coryell; Crockett; Dallas; Delta; Eastland; Edwards; Ellis; Erath; Fannin; Fisher; Gillespie; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Irion; Johnson; Kaufman; Kerr; Kimble; Lamar; Lampasas; Llano; Mason; McCulloch; McLennan; Menard; Mills; Navarro; Nolan; Rains; Real; Rockwall; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Somervell; Sterling; Sutton; Tarrant; Taylor; Tom Green; Val Verde; Van Zandt SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELL BOSQUE BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN COLLIN COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL CROCKETT DALLAS DELTA EASTLAND EDWARDS ELLIS ERATH FANNIN FISHER GILLESPIE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL HOOD HOPKINS HUNT IRION JOHNSON KAUFMAN KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LLANO MASON MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MENARD MILLS NAVARRO NOLAN RAINS REAL ROCKWALL RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER SOMERVELL STERLING SUTTON TARRANT TAYLOR TOM GREEN VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lampasas; Mills The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lampasas County in central Texas Southeastern Mills County in central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles north of Bend, or 13 miles east of San Saba, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lampasas and southeastern Mills Counties, including the following locations... Lometa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX

