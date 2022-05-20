Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: General King Park Beach in Sheboygan Kohler-Andrae State Park Beaches North Beach in Port Washington South Beach in Port Washington

OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO