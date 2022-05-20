ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High waves and dangerous currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: General King Park Beach in Sheboygan Kohler-Andrae State Park Beaches North Beach in Port Washington South Beach in Port Washington
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Luce, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Delta; Dickinson; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft .Patchy Dense Fog Tonight Patchy dense fog is possible tonight and will reduce visibilities to less than 1/2 mile through the Thursday morning commute. Use caution and low beams if driving tonight.
ALGER COUNTY, MI

