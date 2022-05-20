ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Christian, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone and Taney. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 335 AM CDT, The heavy rain that fell earlier has ended, however, runoff from this heavy rain could occur the rest of the night. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Big Sugar Creek at Buzzard Glory Road, Little Sugar Creek at Skaggs Hollow Road, Flat Creek at Highway C, Rockhouse Creek at Farm Road 2145, Little Crane Creek at Old Wire Road and Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Joplin, Neosho, Branson, Monett, Cassville, Kimberling City, Pineville and Silver Dollar City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids Flood stage: 22.0 feet Latest stage: 10.7 feet at 8 PM Wednesday Maximum Forecast Stage: 20.2 feet at 7 PM Friday May 27 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Neosho River Neosho Rapids 22.0 10.7 Wed 8pm 11.6 19.1 20.2 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
LYON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Leavenworth A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Stranger Creek near Tonganoxie This hydrologic outlook has been replaced with a hydrologic statement and is not expected to reach flood stage at this time. The maximum stage forecast is 20.2 feet with a flood stage of 23.0 feet. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 15:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stranger Creek at Easton. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS

