ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

UFO Distribution Acquires French Rights to Ale Abreu’s ‘Perlimps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

UFO Distribution has acquired French rights to the animated family tale “ Perlimps ” by Alê Abreu, the Oscar-nominated director of “The Boy and the World.”

Sold by Best Friend Forever, “Perlimps” is having its market premiere at the Marché du Film in Cannes and is set to world premiere at Annecy Animation Film Festival.

The film will be released by Sony Pictures in Latin America with a joint distribution in Brazil together with Vitrine Filmes.

the fantasy adventure film follows the journey of Claé and Bruô, a pair of secret agents from rival kingdoms who must join forces in spite of their differences to search for the Perlimps, mysterious creatures who can ultimately find a way to peace in times of war. The animation for the film was hand-drawn by Abreu and a reduced team who spent four years in a mountain village in Brazil. Abreu collaborated with senior Brazilian animator Sandro Cleuzo (“Klaus,” “Missing Link”).

‘Perlimps’ is produced by Laís Bodanzky and Luiz Bolognesi (Buriti Filmes), and Ernesto Soto, in coproduction with Sony Pictures, Globo Filmes, Gloob and Alê Abreu. The voice cast boasts Stênio Garcia (“Eu, tu, eles”), Giulia Benite (“Turma de Mônica: Laços”) and Lorenzo Tarantelli.

“I am honored with this partnership with UFO to release my new film in cinemas in France,” said Abreu. “My previous film Boy and the World had more viewers in France than I ever dreamed of. I will be thrilled to share my work with the wonderful French audience.”

Stéphane Auclaire, UFO Distribution CEO, said the company has been “following Alê’s work since a market teaser of ‘Boy and the World.'”

“The artistic direction already seemed magnificent and the film turned out to be just as beautiful. It’s a real chance to work on his new film, just as gorgeous and original and yet very different, while more accessible to children despite its rare level of artistic demand,” said Auclaire.

UFO Distribution animation slate includes Annecy competition “Unicorn Wars” by Alberto Vazquez and upcoming “Flow” by Gints Zilbalodis.

Best Friend Forever’s Cannes lineup also includes the ACID opening film “The Strange Life of Jacky Caillou” by Lucas Delangle, and Damien Manivel’s new feature “Magdala” playing in the ACID sidebar as well.

The banner’s current roster includes Bertrand Bonello’s “Coma,” Jeremie Elkaïm’s “A Change of Heart” and Emmanuel Gras’ new documentary “A French Revolution” and ‘Anti-Squat by Nicolas Silhol, currently in post-production.

BFF was launched in Cannes 2019 and is a sister company of Paris based Indie Sales. The management is handled by Indie Sales’s former head of marketing and festivals Martin Gondre and former entertainment lawyer Charles Bin,

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cannes Veteran Kawase Naomi on Her Olympic Journey and a Turning Point in Japanese Society (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kawase Naomi, the Japanese auteur who won the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and has had films in competition on multiple other occasions, is paying a flying visit to the festival with “Official Film of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Side A,” which screens on Wednesday evening. A feature-length documentary, “Side A” is focused largely on the athletes. “Side B,” Kawase’s next project, casts a wider net and captures what Kawase calls a turning point for Japanese society. Did the film choose you? Or did you choose it? The International Olympic Committee...
SOCIETY
Variety

BBC Studios Teams With Canal+ for Poland BBC Player Launch

Click here to read the full article. Streaming service BBC Player is set to launch in Poland next month thanks to a partnership between BBC Studios and Canal+. The VOD platform will launch June 1 for Canal+ streaming subscribers as well as satellite users whose set-top boxes are connected to the Internet (the latter will only have access between June 1 and Aug. 31 after which BBC Player will be available only as part of certain Canal+ packages). BBC Player will feature around 1,000 hours of content in an array of genres including British drama, documentaries, pre-school and lifestyle including factual programs...
WORLD
Variety

Sam Neill: Moviegoers No Longer Accept Spielberg’s Slow-Burn ‘Jurassic Park’ Action Pacing

Click here to read the full article. Sam Neill is returning to the “Jurassic Park” franchise as paleontologist Alan Grant in the upcoming “Jurassic World Dominion,” but there’s a huge difference between the new installment and Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original. Neill recently told The Sunday Times that “Dominion” is nearly wall-to-wall action, which stands in direct contrast with Spielberg’s slow burn. The 1993 original takes 45 minutes to build up to its Tyrannosaurus rex reveal. The 2022 sequel has a dinosaur action scene from the moment it  starts. “I have never seen action like this,” Neill said, noting Spielberg’s slow burn...
MOVIES
Variety

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media Acquires Spanish-Language Producer Exile Content Studio

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media has acquired Spanish-language producer Exile Content Studio. Per Candle Media, “Exile’s mission is to create content featuring the experiences and voices of diverse Spanish-speaking communities from around the world.” The company was founded in 2019 by Isaac Lee, formerly the chief content officer for Univision and Televisa. The production company specializes in feature films, scripted and unscripted television, music and audio storytelling and commerce activities for digital media. Exile, which is has its headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in Mexico City, Madrid, and Miami, will continue to be overseen...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Alê Abreu
Person
Bertrand Bonello
Variety

Warner Music Launches Israel Affiliate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Warner Music Group has opened an office in Israel. The new recorded music affiliate is headed by Mariah Mochiach, a veteran of the Israeli music industry and longtime conduit to the local scene who’s held A&R positions, managed artists and served as a liaison and consultant for such labels as Beggars Group, Domino Recordings and Kobalt Music Group, among others. Warner Music Israel, based in Tel Aviv, will locally market and promote artists from the WMG roster — Anitta, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Coldplay, David Guetta, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Paulo Londra, Red Hot...
WORLD
Variety

‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date as BET+ Reveals Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer. That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons. The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Revolution#Boy And The World#Sony Pictures#Vitrine Filmes#Brazilian#Globo Filmes
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Laura Dern Says 20-Year Age Gap With Sam Neill Felt ‘Completely Appropriate’ 30 Years Ago

Click here to read the full article. Laura Dern and Sam Niell headlined Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” as paleobotanist Ellie Sattler and paleontologist Alan Grant, respectively. The two characters fall in love during the film despite the 20-year age gap that existed between Dern and Niell during the making of the film. Dern was 23 years old when filming started and 26 when the movie opened in 1993. Niell, on the other hand, was 43 years old during the shoot. Neither actor was too concerned with their age gap and their characters’ romance. “I am 20 years older than...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Considered Replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Click here to read the full article. The president of DC Films testified Tuesday that the studio considered replacing Amber Heard for “Aquaman 2” out of concern that she lacked chemistry with star Jason Momoa. Heard was ultimately cast in the sequel, but her lawyers have argued that she nearly lost the job and could not renegotiate for more money due to the backlash over her domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp. Heard is seeking $100 million in a defamation counterclaim against Depp. Walter Hamada, the head of Warner Bros.’ DC unit, was the first witness called by Depp’s side as they...
MOVIES
Variety

Kate Moss Testifies Johnny Depp Did Not Push Her Down Stairs in 1990s

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend, supermodel Kate Moss, testified on Wednesday that Depp did not push her down a flight of stairs while they were dating in the 1990s. Moss was called to debunk that story as Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard neared its conclusion in Fairfax, Va. Moss appeared by video link from Gloucestershire, England, and testified for a total of about five minutes. Depp is suing Heard for referencing her domestic violence allegations against him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Depp denies that he ever hit Heard, while Heard had offered photos...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
France
NewsBreak
UFO
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Jumps to No. 1 as ‘Stranger Things’ Returns Ahead of Season 4

Click here to read the full article. “The Lincoln Lawyer” moved to No. 1 on Netflix’s list of top English-language titles for the week of May 16-22, its first full week after premiering May 13. Meanwhile, the first season of “Stranger Things” showed up in 10th place as viewers looked to catch up before “Stranger Things 4” debuts Friday. Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” follows ​Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. The David...
TV SERIES
Variety

Texas Elementary School Shooting Leaves 18 Students, One Teacher Dead

Click here to read the full article. At least 18 students and a teacher were killed on Tuesday after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor said the 18-year-old suspect, Salvador Romas, is also dead. “It is believed that responding officers killed him,” Abbott said. Romas allegedly also shot his grandmother before entering the school. Her condition is unknown. “He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said, adding that two police officers were shot but are in stable condition. According to Pete Arredondo, chief of police for the...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Conor Oberst Quits Texas Show Two Songs In, as a Reportedly Erratic Bright Eyes Tour Continues

Click here to read the full article. A tour by the band Bright Eyes that has led fans to express concern over the erratic behavior of frontman Conor Oberst reached its most provocative point yet Sunday night, as the singer was described as taking leave of the music after just a song and a half. The remaining musicians invited fans onto the stage to fill in, karaoke-style, for a number of tunes before the show was canceled altogether and refunds offered. The fun of the impromptu karaoke notwithstanding, the Houston concert may have represented a nadir for a tour that has...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Noah Thompson Clinches ‘American Idol’ Win With Bruce Springsteen Cover

Click here to read the full article. “American Idol” crowned a new winner last night (May 22). Twenty-year old Louisa, Kentucky native Noah Thompson sealed the deal with a sultry performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and his original song, “One Day Tonight.” He beat out fellow country artist, HunterGirl. After Thompson’s rendition of “I’m on Fire” — from Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” album — judge Katy Perry foreshadowed his victory. “So many people have fallen in love during that song, used it as their first-dance song,” she said. “I think you just swooped in and grabbed every heart in...
LOUISA, KY
Variety

‘FBI’ Season 4 Finale Pulled by CBS in Wake of Texas Elementary School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. CBS has pulled the Season 4 finale of “FBI” in light of the shooting at a Texas elementary school that saw over a dozen children murdered on Tuesday. The episode has been pulled due to the fact that the storyline concerned a school shooting. The official synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.” A repeat of “FBI” will air in the finale’s place....
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Gunna Denied Bond Due to Alleged Role in YSL Gang

Click here to read the full article. Gunna was denied bond at a Monday hearing in Atlanta after prosecutors successfully argued he was in a “command position” in the alleged Young Slime Life gang, according to Fox 5 in Atlanta and Rolling Stone. The judge explained the ruling by expressing concern that Gunna’s (real name Sergio Kitchens) release might endanger witnesses. Also in court on Monday, the judge delayed a ruling on bond for Young Thug (real name Jeffrey Williams). He was denied bond after his initial arrest, although his attorney is working to procure an emergency bond due to the “inhumane”...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings,’ Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Boarded by Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has boarded “Darlings,” headlined by top Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and directed by feature debutant Jasmeet K. Reen. Written by Reen, Parveez Sheikh (“Queen”) and Vijay Maurya (Disney+ Hotstar series “The Great Indian Murder”), “Darlings” is billed as a dark comedy which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. The film is produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produce for Red...
MOVIES
Variety

Trump Nemesis and ‘Queen of Mean’ Leona Helmsley Subject of Juicy New Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. A juicy new documentary about the life and public battles of late real estate mogul Leona Helmsley is currently in production, Variety has learned exclusively.  The film will contain never-before-heard tapes of Helmsley and her archrival Donald Trump, as well as “smoking gun” evidence that will question the tax evasion case brought on her by Rudy Giuliani in 1988. Helmsley was an icon of the “greed is good” era, an owner of luxury hotels and condominiums who left behind a $5 billion estate (which famously included a $12 million trust fund for her dog,...
POTUS
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy