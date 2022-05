Nick Saban INDIANAPNicOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide is interviewed during halftime of the College Football Playoff Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Alabama coach Nick Saban issued an apology for singling out Texas A&M and Jackson State in a manner that indicated they had inappropriate NIL dealings during the 2022 recruiting season.

Saban, however, did not back off his assertions that collegiate sports has a problem with the application of NIL-related dealings, particularly where collectives are concerned.

DawgNation.com

