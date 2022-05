I had the pleasure and great opportunity to talk to a non-profit and local Maine company that is touching lives and making a difference in the community, each and every day. Get ready to feel loved when entering safe space, An Angel's Wing Inc. This is the 2nd store that is launching. They have one on Lisbon street in Lewiston and the newest store will be located at 550 Center St, Auburn. The launch of this store will be held on Wednesday, June 1st at 11:00am, according to their event page.

AUBURN, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO